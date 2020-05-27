The Osseo Area School District has decided to have virtual commencement ceremonies on Saturday, July 25.
While the governor’s Stay At Home executive order has relaxed a bit, the guidance from the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) has remained firm: “Ceremonies held outside in stadiums and football fields are not considered safe at any size and will not be permitted. Likewise, indoor graduations/commencement ceremonies will also not be permitted.”
The MDE guidance is also clear about certain limitations on other types of activities in order to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. “As our high school leaders plan school-specific activities to honor graduating seniors, they will be as creative as possible while complying with state guidance,” superintendent Cory McIntyre said.
Graduates, their families and friends, will be able view each of the virtual commencement ceremonies on July 25 during a live stream on CCX TV at 11 a.m. for Park Center High School, 2 p.m. for Osseo High School and 6 p.m. for Maple Grove High School. More details on the live streams will be made available to students and parents at a later date. If someone misses the live stream, the videos will be available online.
Each ceremony will feature student speakers and music. Students will be recognized for honors and leadership. Each student’s name will be read aloud as if they were walking across the stage and receiving their diploma.
Students will be provided the usual accessories/regalia associated with commencement. Each school will notify seniors separately regarding specific pick-up dates/times and related fees. Please note that items may be distributed over multiple dates, with printed programs being the last item made available. Items seniors can receive include: their diploma, cap and gown, tassel, medallion, accessories (recognizing academic honors and participation in specific programs) and a printed commencement program.
The district is encouraging students to wear their graduation regalia while viewing the virtual ceremony so they can take part in long-standing traditions such as their principal’s invitation to move their tassels and toss their caps.
In the coming weeks, the district will also provide digital invitations to the ceremonies so graduates can share with friends and family.
“As we plan the virtual ceremonies, our goal is to create a memorable experience that captures the formal recognition and genuine love we feel for students,” McIntyre said. “We know it won’t be the same as an in-person event, but we will do our best to deliver an outstanding program to honor each member of the Class of 2020.”
Seniors have been asked to send the district photos and a short video clip that captures their senior year experience. The district will consider all photos and videos for potential inclusion in the broadcasts. Email them no later than June 15 to the respective school: Osseo Area Learning Center (oalc@district279.org), Osseo High School (osh@district279.org), Park Center High School (pcsh@district279.org), and Maple Grove High School (mgsh@district279.org).
“Seniors, I am excited about our work to plan a virtual ceremony that honors you for all of your hard work and achievements and sends you off to a bright future,” McIntyre said. “Thank you for your patience and perseverance during these unusual circumstances. Your experience as a member of the Class of 2020 living through a pandemic will leave a lasting imprint on your lives, building resilience that will help you deal with whatever life may bring your way in adulthood.”
