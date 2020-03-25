To ensure continuity of learning during the school closures that were ordered by Gov. Tim Walz to slow the spread of COVID-19, Osseo Area Schools prepared a comprehensive response plan that will allow meaningful, relevant learning to take place. The Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) required that all school districts develop distance learning lessons for every level in grades PreK-8, and for each graduation requirement course for grades 9-12. This plan covers all the required elements outlined by MDE.
Some important notes for families:
• As we launch this distance learning plan, please consider the first few weeks in the same way you view the first few weeks of a new school year. Teachers will be developing relationships with students in a new way; they’ll be setting classroom expectations; and we’ll all be identifying new ways to work and learn. We are confident that students and staff will do everything they can to adjust to this new reality, and our staff will strive every day to provide the best distance learning experience possible for every student.
• You can help by doing what you typically do at the beginning of a school year: set routines for your child; create a designated school work space; monitor your child’s work; ask your child about the day’s schoolwork; and communicate regularly with your child’s teacher(s).
• District 279 administrators are in daily contact with state officials and will continue to adjust our plans as direction from the state evolves. We will communicate with families as new information becomes available.
• Finally, thank you most sincerely for your patience and understanding as we navigate this new reality in very challenging times. Students and staff are learning new lessons in creativity, problem solving, perseverance, and resilience, and we are extremely grateful for your partnership as parents/guardians.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.