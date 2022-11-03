Osseo Area Schools will host three upcoming informational meetings for the public discussing the Building a Better Future, a referendum on the Nov. 8 election ballot for learning and technology needs.

The public is being asked to reinvest in the schools to “maintain services and address growing needs,” according to the district website.

