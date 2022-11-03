Osseo Area Schools will host three upcoming informational meetings for the public discussing the Building a Better Future, a referendum on the Nov. 8 election ballot for learning and technology needs.
The public is being asked to reinvest in the schools to “maintain services and address growing needs,” according to the district website.
There will be two questions on the ballot.
Question 1
The first question is an operating levy that continue the day-to-day learning operations. The proposed increase of $7 million a year would continue and expand:
• Individualized learning — Adapting teaching strategies to align with each scholar’s learning style.
• Academic interventions — Providing additional help to scholars who are struggling with math and/or reading.
• Student mental health needs — Helps scholars learn to get along with others.
The increase being presented to voters will mitigate budget cuts anticipated to begin the 2023-24 school year as some of these priorities have been funded with one-time dollars that are expiring. The impact on the average homeowner ($250,000 value home) would be about $7 a month.
Question 2
The second question is a technology levy, which will fund continued classroom learning, infrastructure systems and support staff. If approved by voters, it would provide an additional $2.3 million annually for the district to additionally prioritize the following:
• School safety and security technology — Includes cybersecurity assessments and systems as well as building security, including cameras, door lock systems, visitor management, and emergency response structures.
• Tools and systems for all scholars — All learners would have the same digital technology and software
• Digital learning spaces at schools — Flexible areas where teachers and scholars are able to adapt the environment to their technology needs to better teach and learn, and more easily collaborate in small or large groups.
The increase being presented to voters will mitigate budget cuts anticipated to begin the 2023-24 school year as some of these priorities have been funded with one-time dollars that are expiring.
The impact on the average homeowner ($250,000 value home) would be about $2 a month.
More information
A passage of the referendum will increase resident’s property taxes. Visit district279.org/BetterFuture to calculate specifics for a residence or property.
More information on the referendum questions can be found on the website previously mentioned.
