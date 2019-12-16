Osseo School’s Dr. Rev Hillstrom earns 2 statewide honors

Dr. Rev Hillstrom, director of educational equity at Osseo Area Schools, received two statewide honors this year: Outstanding Administrator of the Year award from the Minnesota Indian Education Association and the Ron McKinley “All My Relations” award from the Minnesota Education Equity Partnership.
Dr. Hillstrom has worked for Osseo Area Schools since 2015 and holds an undergraduate degree from Augsburg University, a master’s degree from Bethel University and a doctorate degree in teaching and learning from the University of Minnesota.
Outstanding Administrator of the Year award
On Nov. 15, the Minnesota Indian Education Association (MIEA) presented Dr. Hillstrom with the 2019 Outstanding Administrator of the Year award recognizing his leadership and efforts to improve the professional development opportunities for teachers and administrators around Minnesota’s history.
“One of [Dr. Hillstrom’s] many accomplishments was to ensure that the flags of the sovereign nations of Minnesota were visible in all schools,” said Ramona Kitto Stately, MIEA chair and American Indian culture and language specialist at Osseo Area Schools. “This has been an incredible teaching and learning experience for all teachers and students across the district. For us in Indian Education, his leadership is integral to the success of our students.”
MIEA supports the unique educational needs of and provides culturally relevant learning opportunities for American Indian students in Minnesota. In the photo below, Dr. Hillstrom stands on stage to receive the award alongside school district staff, community members and MIEA leadership.
Ron McKinley ‘All My Relations’ award
On Dec. 6, Dr. Hillstrom will be recognized by MnEEP with the Ron McKinely “All My Relations” award for his innovative work in developing the capacity of District 279 to understand the challenge of racial inequities. Dr. Hillstrom is also recognized for his work to equip staff members through powerful training to evolve anti-racism teaching practices and school management that can drive the academic success of students of color and Indigenous students.
Ron McKinley was an educator and activist who dedicated his professional career to advance opportunities for Indigenous and peoples of color particularly in education. The Ron McKinley “All My Relations” award recognizes people who go beyond their own community to make change as champions of race equity.
The Minnesota Education Equity Partnership (MnEEP) is a multi-racial collaborative of educators and community members committed to racial equity in our state’s schools, colleges and universities producing academic success for students of color and Indigenous students.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.