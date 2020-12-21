Thirty-two high school students from Osseo Area Schools earned state bilingual and multilingual seals or achievement awards, showcasing their aptitude in French, Hmong and Spanish. Students from all three comprehensive high schools in the district earned honors by demonstrating exceptional listening, speaking, reading and writing language skills on the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages’ assessment last spring.
In all, 11 students from the district received a Proficiency Certificate, 14 students received a Gold Seal, and seven students received a Platinum Seal. Depending on how the students scored on the assessment, they earned two, three or four semester credits at Minnesota State Colleges and Universities, which helps them save on post-secondary tuition costs. Learn more about the award levels.
The state bilingual and multilingual awards were established in Minnesota in 2014 to recognize students for their language skills.
French Platinum Seal: Bai Ousman Jassy, Park Center.
Hmong Proficiency Seal: Jailias Lee, Terry Yee Chang, Emily Thao, Jason Chiment Vue, Dee Vang, Mychoua Xiong, Nkao Yang, Jamie P. Yang, Deja Moua, O’Nell Moua, and Txeng Y. Moua. They all attend Park Center Senior High School.
Hmong Gold Seal: Blia Yang, Houa Yang and Elijah Pha, Osseo Senior High School; and Cecilia A. Lee, Gaochiashe Lee, Nkaujlimaj Xiong and Pa Zong Yang, Park Center Senior High School.
Hmong Platinum: YangPao Vang, Chayeng Yang, Chasitie K. Vang and Pang Cha Yang, Park Center Senior High School.
Spanish Gold Seal: Lily Chabica and Emma Gaddis, Maple Grove Senior High; Katie Fongvongsa and Jeremiah Groff, Osseo Senior High; and Hannah Dyalsingh, Jordan Gomez Rodriguez and Jocelyn Montes Lazarin, Park Center Senior High.
Spanish Platinum Seal: Tyler Madsen and Soulai Vang, Park Center Senior High.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.