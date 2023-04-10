Osseo School District receives Grief Sensitive School Initiative grant

The Osseo Area School District received a $12,000 grant from New York Life’s Grief-Sensitive Schools Initiative.

The Osseo and Westonka School Districts, in partnership with Park Nicollet Foundation’s Growing Through Grief Program and Brighter Days Family Grief Center, has received grant dollars from the New York Life Foundation to support their district’s students and families experiencing bereavement and grief after the death of a significant person in their lives.

According to Courtney Ruiz, Ambassador for New York Life’s Grief-Sensitive Schools Initiative, both school districts were awarded grants after attending a presentation about the prevalence of childhood bereavement and the impact on student engagement and performance in school.

