Osseo School District receives Grief Sensitive School Initiative grant

The Osseo and Westonka School Districts, in partnership with Park Nicollet Foundation’s Growing Through Grief Program and Brighter Days Family Grief Center, has received grant dollars from the New York Life Foundation to support their district’s students and families experiencing bereavement and grief after the death of a significant person in their lives.
According to Courtney Ruiz, Ambassador for New York Life’s Grief-Sensitive Schools Initiative, both school districts were awarded grants after attending a presentation about the prevalence of childhood bereavement and the impact on student engagement and performance in school.
In addition, the presentation provided online, school-based and community-based resources to support school staff when they identify a grieving student and recognize the need to foster support for learning in the classroom and overall well-being.
Between the two districts, there were over 400 staff members that attended the presentation and received resource support. All schools in both districts had at least five representatives at one of the presentations.
With this level of engagement, the districts met the criteria and earned the title of being a Grief Sensitive School District. As a result, Osseo was awarded $12,000 to support grief sensitivity and responsiveness within the schools.
“This grant and Park Nicollet Foundation’s Growing Through Grief program has given us a structure and the resources so we’re able to respond to each unique situation with evidence-based tools and strategies. It not only supports our staff and students, but also the communities that we serve,” said Jill Lesné, Assistant Director of Student Services for the Osseo School District.
For the past 25 years, Growing Through Grief has been a unique, ground-breaking program that’s accessible to all grades in elementary, middle and high school free of charge.
Multiple schools in 16 school districts, students and their families can rely on Growing Through Grief’s incredibly successful support program to provide safety, education and community around the changes and emotions that are naturally experienced when the death of someone close happens.
Nicole Barnes, Program manager for Park Nicollet Foundation’s Growing Through Grief Program said, “We want the communities we serve through the Foundation’s Growing Through Grief Program to know that we care about them and care about their grief. We work together with the school staff to be as supportive as possible for students and families that have experienced a death of a significant person in their lives.”
She continued, “This initiative and financial support helps strengthen community response that is encouraging and welcoming to all students, barrier free, and in an environment where they live everyday in their schools and in their community.”
Lesné added, “When a family is in crisis, it’s crucial that we have information that is accessible and available to them through a trusted team of people who are in their community directly. We are especially appreciative in the Osseo School District to provide resources and connections that are parent-specific to help support them as they navigate parenting through this very difficult time. This generous grant will help support the ongoing grief programs and build resiliency for all involved.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.