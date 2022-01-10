"Since last week, our schools have been seeing an extremely high number of student and staff absences due to illness," Osseo Schools Superintendent Cory McIntyre said. "With schools having as high as 25% of their staff members out, it is not possible to sustain ordinary, in-person operations for the short term."
To address this short-term significant downturn in available staff, all district schools will temporarily move to online learning in the days ahead. Middle and high school students will make the shift to online learning Tuesday, Jan. 11.
Elementary schools will shift on Wednesday, Jan. 12. Elementary, middle and high schools will all return on Monday, Jan. 24.
Middle and high schools will follow their regular daily schedule with class periods starting and ending at their regular times. Students will utilize their assigned Chromebook to access educational materials and assignments via Schoology and Google Meeting links. Teachers will offer live instruction during the regular school day.
Elementary schools will follow their regular daily schedule as much as possible, with school start and end times remaining the same. Students will utilize their assigned technology device and Google, Schoology and/or Seesaw. Educational materials, assignments and meeting links will be posted on these technology platforms for each class. Teachers will offer some live instruction during the regular school day.
Students can come to school to participate in their classes and access the internet if they so choose. Parents/caregivers are asked to only use this option if it is absolutely necessary for a student to be supervised and/or access internet resources. Bus service will be offered to students needing to go to school.
Parents/caregivers will need to fill out a form that will be added to the COVID-19 Hub.
There will be social-emotional support available for students. Parents/caregivers and/or students are asked to talk with their classroom teacher(s), counselor or administrator for details on how to access services during online learning.
A free meal bag will be available for curbside pick up during online learning days. Meals will consist of one breakfast and one lunch and be available for pick up between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. at district schools. The meals are intended for enrolled Osseo Area Schools students participating in online learning and may be picked up by a student or an adult.
Kidstop and Four Star Express school age care will be closed during online learning.
High school co-curricular athletics and after-school activities will continue during online learning. Participants are asked to continue to follow COVID-19 health and safety measures.
Answers to frequently asked questions will continue to be added to the COVID-19 Hub. Questions may also be submitted to WeListen@district279.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.