Heather Douglass and Jackie Mosqueda-Jones will retain their spots on the Osseo School Board. They’ll be joined by newcomers Tamara Grady and Thomas Brooks.
With 11 candidates vying for three spots in the general election, unofficial results with all precincts reporting have Grady with 19,169 (12.85%) votes, Douglass with 18,793 (12.6%) votes, and Mosqueda-Jones with 18,016 votes (12.07%). Other candidates received the following votes: Miamon Queeglay (15,645 votes), Mike Ostaffe (15,584 votes), Melody Brinkley (14,963 votes), Scott Fjellman (12,986 votes), Anthony Starks (11,695 votes), David Hallman (11,165 votes), Lerea Graham (6,882 votes), and Joseph Rabaglia (3,791 votes).
In a five-person race for the seat vacated by Jessica Craig, Brooks was the unofficial winner with 18,112 votes (31.57%). Other candidates were Bridget Erickson with 15,950 votes, Kia Xiong with 9,816 votes, Vicki Richardson with 7,591 votes, and Khai Vang with 5,608 votes.
