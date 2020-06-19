Osseo School Board Director Craig resigns

Jessica Craig

The Osseo School Board is down one member.

Director Jessica Craig resigned from the School Board effective June 19.

The School Board will take up an item at its June 23 meeting to fill the remaining two years of her term. This will likely be done as a special election that would take place on General Election day in November.

According to Barb Olson, Osseo Schools Community Relations Director said the board and administration will now proceed to identify steps to fill the vacancy on a short-term basis until the seat is filled following an election.

Come back to this site and the June 25th paper for more details.

