Osseo’s We Care program to give over 7,000 free meals to seniors

Osseo is a small town, where residents and businesses are there to lend a helping hand to each other.
This is especially true during the difficult times many are facing right now because of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the CDC, those people over the age of 65 and older are more at risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Even before Gov. Tim Walz created a stay-at-home order, many of these senior citizens were already taking precautions and staying home when they could.
When COVID-19 was announced to be a risk to seniors, Mark Lynde knew he needed to protect his father. Lynde and his wife, Cathy, own Lynde’s Restaurant and Catering.
“I told my dad that he had to stay at home and my wife and I would bring him food every day,” Lynde said. “My wife said, ‘Why limit this service to just your dad, when we have the ability to help many more seniors in the area.’”
From there, the We Care: Osseo Feeding Seniors program was created.
Lynde said he and his remaining staff make meals to deliver to seniors in Osseo for free.
All three of Mark and Cathy’s daughters (Kalista, Josie and Lexi) are helping run the We Care program. “We are teaching them that if you do what’s right, you’ll never be wrong,” Lynde said. “They are doing a tremendous job.”
The meal program is simple. Any Osseo resident who is 65 or older can receive two free meals, which are dropped off between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday to Sunday. Each senior receives a lunch to eat right away and a meal for dinner, which includes reheating instructions.
“A driver arrives at the senior’s home and knocks on the door after setting the two meals outside the door,” Lynde said. “The volunteer backs up 10 feet and we wait for the senior to answer the door. We will say ‘hi’ and be assured the senior receives their food.”
There is no contact during the deliveries and seniors are asked not to give any tips to those delivering the meals for everyone’s safety.
“Many of the seniors are excited,” Lynde said. “People are literally in tears saying how thankful they are.”
One of Lynde’s daughters has the perfect response: “The only thank you we ask from you in return is for you stay safe during this time.”
Cathy has also gone to daycares to have kids make cards for seniors to go with meals.
Osseo businesses and organizations have come to help the We Care program. “We’ve had people donating,” Lynde said. “One Osseo Lions Club member came in and told us we were amazing and haded us a check for $5,000 from the Lions Club. He told me ‘That’s the best money we’ve ever spent.’”
Premier Bank and Heinen Motorsports also each donated $5,000.
Other local sponsors include: Northwest Landscaping, City Country Agency and the Osseo Fire Relief Association, to name a few.
“We didn’t even ask for money,” Lynde added. Anyone wanting to donate to help this program continue can do so by contacting Premier Bank in Osseo.
The We Care program started March 20. Lynde said he planned to run the meal program for two weeks, but with these new donations he is able to run the program until April 10.
“At the end of the three weeks, we are projecting to have served over 7,000 meals,” Lynde added.
He said they are delivering around 160 meals a day to 80 seniors living in Realife of Osseo. Lynde said many of those seniors want to pay for the meals. They just aren’t going outside to protect themselves.
“We are here to keep seniors safe,” Lynde said.
He said someone asked his wife what they will do if they go out of business. “Her response was ‘we’re going down giving then.’”
Lynde is also encouraging other businesses to do a similar meal program in their areas.
“We’re going to make it through this,” Lynde said. “Everybody is taking a step back, but we’re going to survive. We want everyone to be happy.”
Anyone with questions on the We Care: Osseo Feeding Seniors program or to sign up, call 763-712-0987.
