Osseo’s We Care program to give over 7,000 free meals to seniors

Mark and Cathy Lynde, owners Lynde’s Restaurant and Catering in Osseo, have created We Care: Osseo Feeding Seniors in response to protecting seniors in Osseo during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program provides seniors with two free meals a day. Here, Cathy, program lead director, dishes up meals for seniors with the help of Lexi Lynde, transportation director, and Kalista Lynde, operations manager. (Photo courtesy of Mark Lynde)