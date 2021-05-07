Osseo’s Stewart among finalists for 2021 Minnesota Teacher of the Year

Osseo Senior High social studies teacher Jessica Stewart has advanced as a finalist for the 2021 Minnesota Teacher of the Year award. Stewart joins eight other educators from across the state as finalists this year.
An independent selection panel of 24 leaders in the areas of education, business, government and nonprofits selected the finalists from a group of 25 semifinalists. There were a total of 75 Teacher of the Year candidates for this program year.
The selection panel is tentatively scheduled to meet in June to conduct individual interviews with each of the nine finalists and to cast votes for the 2021 Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
Because of safety precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Minnesota Teacher of the Year ceremony, originally scheduled for May 2 at the Saint Paul RiverCentre, was postponed until further notice.
The Minnesota Teacher of the Year program is organized and underwritten by Education Minnesota and receives support from several other organizations and businesses. Candidates for the award include prekindergarten through grade 12, early childhood, and adult basic education teachers at public and private schools statewide.
