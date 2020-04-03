The city of Osseo making plans to postpone both the City Clean-Up Day and the Citywide Garage Sale weekend.
The City Clean-Up Day was planned for April 25 and Citywide Garage Sale was planned for the weekend of May 7-10. Both of these events will be postponed until this fall. Specific dates have not been chosen.
The city will provide more information when it is available.
