There will be a City Cleanup event in Osseo Saturday, April 24, from 8 a.m. to noon. The event will be in the Public Works parking lot, 800 Broadway St. E.

Osseo residents can bring general junk, unusable furniture, appliances and more. A valid driver’s license with an Osseo address is required.

Charges will apply for some items dropped off at the clean up event.

To find out more information, call Public Works at 763-425-5741.

The Hennepin County Recycling Center and Transfer Station, 8100 Jefferson Hwy., in Brooklyn Park, accepts electronics and other items. Call the facility at 612-348-3777 for more information.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments