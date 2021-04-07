Osseo’s Benedictine community takes part in virtual remembrance service

On March 23, residents, family members and employees at Benedictine Living Community Osseo and from Benedictine Living Communities across Benedictine gathered to remember those who passed and honor all employees in a virtual Remembrance and Renewal Service live-streamed from St. Thomas More Catholic Church, in St. Paul.
One year ago, nursing homes across the nation closed their doors to visitors to reduce the threat of COVID-19 from spreading to vulnerable seniors. Benedictine Living Communities instituted aggressive infection control measures and employees stepped up to be family, friends and support to residents who began visiting with their family members and friends through windows or technology.
“March is also the month when spring returns and we celebrate the Feast Day of St. Benedict. It is the perfect time for us to pause, reflect and remember what we have been through this last year and what we have to look forward to as a faith community caring for our residents,” said Jerry Carley, Benedictine president/CEO.
The Benedictine Remembrance and Renewal Service featured a special message from Sister Beverly Raway, OSB, prioress of St. Scholastica Monastery, Duluth; a virtual choir of Benedictine employees; readings and reflections from Benedictine leaders; and a video thank you from residents and family members from Benedictine communities in Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota and Wisconsin.
Each Benedictine Community hosted a watch party and fellowship gathering after the service. The Remembrance and Renewal Service and gatherings were made possible with funding provided by the Benedictine Foundation.
“With COVID-19 and all the restrictions that were put in place to safeguard our residents and our employees, it has been a difficult year. In addition to reflecting on the past year, we are giving thanks for the support we received from our community and each other,” said Kendra O’Brien, Housing Administrator.
Benedictine Living Community Osseo is a member of Benedictine, a nationally recognized, non-profit senior care organization based in Duluth, sponsored by the Benedictine Sisters of St. Scholastica Monastery, Duluth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.