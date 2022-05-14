Osseo resident to join business’ artificial intelligence team

Tamarack Technology, Inc., a leader in providing independent software solutions in the equipment finance and commercial lending industry, has expanded its artificial intelligence (AI) team with the addition of Aaron Jackson.
In his role as a data analyst, Jackson will focus his time on expanding the Tamarack.ai platform’s reporting capabilities by building Power BI Datasets and custom reports for clients.
“In today’s world of equipment finance, decisions are driven by data,” said Tim Appleget, director of Technology Services at Tamarack Technology. “Aaron (Jackson) excels at analyzing both financial and operational data and is truly gifted at presenting the data in ways that uncover opportunities to enhance the productivity and revenue capabilities of equipment finance companies.”
Over his professional and educational career, Jackson has shown a profound ability to use data to improve performance and process. He joins Tamarack from Minneapolis-based Strategic Education Inc. In this role as a planning and reporting analyst, he analyzed data using Excel and Power BI in order to identify operational inefficiencies.
As a result of his recommendations, Strategic Education was able to boost answered calls by nearly 20%. He also led efforts to explore new data tools to enhance reporting and dashboards as well as creating new models to capture process data and make improvements to operational workflows. Additionally, Jackson created forecasts for multiple business lines using regression and quarter-over-quarter trend analysis.
A graduate of St. Cloud State University, Jackson has a degree in mathematical statistics. Additionally, he has earned certifications in Microsoft PowerPivot software as well as Clarabridge (now Qualtrics) software. He is a resident of Osseo.
