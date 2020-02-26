Osseo High School will have three representatives at the 2020 state wrestling championships.
Jacob Meissner and Jagger Schack will make their second consecutive appearance, along with first-time qualifier Caidon Williams.
Meissner claimed his first section title after advancing with a first period fall over Maple Grove and a major decision over Park Center in the semis. The sophomore ace went on to earn a 7-4 decision in the finals over top-seeded senior Hayden LeMons of STMA. Meissner heads to St. Paul with a 30-5 record, including 17 falls.
Schack, the returning section champion at 220, cruised to the finals with a first period fall over Rogers and a major decision over STMA. The junior standout fell short in the final moments of a high scoring bout against Robbinsdale-Cooper’s Walter West. Schack came back strong to earn a “true second” berth with a major decision over Sam Paye of Park Center. Jagger enters state with a 31-5 record, including 16 falls.
Williams (8-6) highlighted his season with section silver-medalist honors at 152. The junior opened with a technical fall over Maple Grove and a major decision over Park Center, before falling to No. 1 seeded Adam El-Damir of Wayzata in the title round.
Section Place-Winners
Three Orioles were just a match away from state with bronze medal finishes. Sophomores John Lundstrom (126) and Aidan Wayne (182), along with junior Trey Williams (285) each placed third in their divisions.
Lundstrom completed a terrific season, winning three of four section matches on the day, including a fall and a major decision to finish with a 30-11 record, including 12 falls. Wayne recorded three pins on the day to top off an outstanding campaign with a 24-14 record and a team leading 19 falls.
Williams also finished with three wins on Saturday, including a fall and a major decision, while improving to 19-15 with 10 falls.
Completing his Osseo wrestling career with a fifth-place finish at 132 was senior Jack White with a season record of 22-11, including four falls and a team leading four technical-falls.
Also placing for Osseo: Alexander True (fifth at 106), Peter Hollingshead (5th at 113), Connor Spanier (sixth at 120) with 10 season falls, Dylan Jackson (sixth at 145), Thomas Cornell (fifth at 160), Jahleel Moore (sixth at 195).
COMING UP
Osseo’s State first-round state pairings are Friday, Feb. 28, at 9 a.m. Xcel Energy Center:
152 Caidon Williams (8-6) vs Chase Bloomquist, Prior Lake (34-7)
170 Jacob Meissner (30-5) vs Garrett Beying Hastings (21-18)
220 Jagger Schack (31-5) vs Tyler Nebelung, Anoka (36-8)
