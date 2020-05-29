Osseo Police received credible information that rioting and looting may impact the city due to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
“We want the public to know that the Osseo Police Department has added additional staff to help monitor the city and we have advised local businesses to prepare for possible unrest and looting,” a press release from the department.
The department is encouraging citizens to be vigilant and is encouraging anyone to report any suspicious activity by calling 911. “If you see any activity that you do find suspicious or active looting occurring, please do not intervene,” the Osseo Police said. “Your safety is our main priority.”
The Osseo Police Department and the Osseo Fire Department have been advised and are ready to address any fire or medical emergencies should they arise.
Residents with questions should contact the Osseo Police Department at 763-424-5444.
