On Dec. 13, members of the Osseo Police Department gathered all its donations for the annual Toys for Tots campaign.
According the Osseo Police Department, “Years of practice at Tetris came in handy packing all these toys into two squads for the law enforcement Toys for Tots delivery to KARE11!”
Osseo Police, along with all the other participating law enforcement agencies, delivered their donations to KARE 11 studios that evening.
