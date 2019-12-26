On Dec. 13, members of the Osseo Police Department gathered all its donations for the annual Toys for Tots campaign.

According the Osseo Police Department, “Years of practice at Tetris came in handy packing all these toys into two squads for the law enforcement Toys for Tots delivery to KARE11!”

Osseo Police, along with all the other participating law enforcement agencies, delivered their donations to KARE 11 studios that evening.

Copyright © 2019 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments