While many of Osseo’s public facilities are closed under the #StayHomeMN order, the outdoors are open. When residents are out enjoying parks, sidewalks, trails, and other public areas in the community, please be aware of the following information from Osseo Public Works:

• Avoid close contact with others not in your household. The CDC recommends a minimum of 6 feet distance to help reduce the spread of coronavirus.

• The use of playgrounds is discouraged. Playgrounds have many surfaces that are not sanitized, so we recommend staying off them.

• Do not congregate in groups. While we pride ourselves on being a friendly community, please avoid social gatherings in our parks (and all locations) at this time.

• Help to keep our parks safe. Stay home if you are sick. Practice good hygiene at all times. Wash your hands or use sanitizer before and after visiting parks. Avoid touching your face. Sneeze or cough into the inside of your elbow. Place garbage in trash receptacles.

