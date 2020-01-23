A small but hidden gem in District 279 is the synchronized swimming team, the Synchro Gators.
Made up of seventh-grade through 12th-grade girls from Osseo, Maple Grove and Park Center, these athletes train six days a week from March through May with the ultimate goal of reaching the podium at the state meet. Donned in elaborate, flashy swimsuits and gelatinized hair, these athletes swim to synchronized routines with balletic beauty and athletic endurance, and they do so without ever touching the bottom of the pool.
“It’s a small sport, but it involves a lot of athleticism, endurance, and artistry,” head coach Amanda Jentink said. “If you are in gymnastics or on the dance team and want to participate in a challenging, yet rewarding spring sport, synchronized swimming might be the sport for you.
“As a coach, it’s incredibly inspiring to watch all my athletes put their all into this sport and build amazing lifelong friendships in the process.”
What draws the girls to this sport might be its artistry and glamour, but what keeps them is the friendships and love of the sport.
When asked why she likes the synchro team, senior Katie Olsen said, “I really enjoy this unique sport and working together as a team for one goal, but building long-term friendships across the district has been the best experience. They are wonderfully supportive friends.”
