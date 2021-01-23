Osseo/Park Center girls hockey already had a nice core returning from last season, but the addition of Totino-Grace to the co-op only makes the Stars stronger.
OPC opened the season with a 6-1 win over Armstrong/Cooper at New Hope Ice Arena, and senior forward Hannah Gray made a big impact with two goals and three assists. Junior defenseman Kiera Laney also added an assist.
Gray and Laney are joined by former Totino-Grace teammates senior defenseman Kiley Wahlin, sophomore defenseman Alicia Smuk, sophomore forward Grace Sticha and sophomore goalie Claire Schmaltz on varsity.
That only adds to the strong core that returned for the Stars on a co-op that includes players from Osseo, Park Center, Fridley, Maranatha Christian Academy and Legacy Christian Academy.
Senior forwards Charley Sawicky and Claire Smith both had nice nights in the season opener, as well. Sawicky had a goal and two assists, all in the second period, and Smith had a goal and an assist.
Junior forward Taverie Sherner and sophomore defenseman Hailey Eikos also scored goals, and senior defenseman Abigail Todey and junior forward Chloe Lewis added assists.
Junior goalie Mackenzie White finished with 11 saves.
And while the Wings did hold the Stars to taking shots on the outside, OPC was able to outmuscle Armstrong/Cooper around the net for rebound chances.
And also impressive was the Stars taking zero penalties in the first game of the season with only a few practices together following a long layoff with a pause in practices from Nov. 20-Jan. 3 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
OPC’s first score was a power-play goal by Gray with assist by Smith and Sawicky just over three minutes into the second period to tie the game at 1-1.
Gray scored again less than four minutes later with assists by Sawicky and Laney, and Sawicky made it 3-1 with an assist by Gray with less than two minutes left in the second.
Eikos scored 28 seconds into the third period with an assist by Gray, and Gray also assisted on Smith’s goal less than two minutes later to make it 5-1.
Sherner added the sixth goal about four minutes into the third period with assists from Lewis and Todey.
Sophomore forward Cara Cook scored the lone Wings’ goal in the first period with an assist to senior forward Libby Plath. Senior goalie Lindsey Batz had 31 saves for Armstrong/Cooper.
