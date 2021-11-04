On Saturday, Oct. 23, Osseo Police officers were watching for a individual with several warrants out for their arrest on the 600 block of First Ave. NE.
When officers observed the individual with the warrants getting into a vehicle and leaving the area, a traffic stop was initiated and the suspect vehicle was stopped. As officers approached the vehicle, the suspect then fled, leading officers on a short vehicle pursuit.
Once officers were able to stop the vehicle, the suspect was arrested without incident and the suspect was found to have a total of 21 warrants out for their arrest, some of which were associated to criminal activity in Osseo.
During a search of the vehicle a large quantity of narcotics were recovered, as well as evidence of possible narcotics sales. A subsequent search warrant on another vehicle associated to the suspect, revealed a stolen firearm inside of that vehicle.
The suspect was transported to the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center. This incident is under further investigation.
