The city of Osseo has created a safe way for residents to participate and watch City Council, Planning Commission and EDA meetings during this COVID-19 pandemic.

To allow as many people as possible to stay #SafeAtHome, the city has transitioned to a virtual online format for public meetings of the City Council, Economic Development Authority, Planning Commission, and other public bodies. In addition to members of the council and commissions, appropriate city staff and the City Attorney will also be attending these meeting online via a videoconferencing service.

Members of the public can provide comment or input for public meetings by submitting an online form at DiscoverOsseo.com/virtual-meeting at least one hour prior to the meeting’s start. Comments will be reviewed and shared as part of the online meeting process.

Agendas and minutes for the City Council, Economic Development Authority, Planning Commission and other meetings can be viewed via discoverosseo.com. These meetings can be viewed live on Comcast Channel 16 or at nwsccc-osseo.granicus.com/ViewPublisher.php?view_id=4 On-demand video replay is also available at the linked webpage.

