Osseo senior Nicholas Kjome and junior Nicholas Trzynka advanced to the Nordic boys skiing state tournament Feb. 5 at Theodore Wirth Park.

Kjome finished third overall in 25 minutes, 8.4 seconds, and Trzynka took eighth overall in 25:49.5.

Osseo finished fourth as a team with a 297.

Junior Vaughn Ruska was 20th in 27:20.2, and freshman Colin Vaughn finished the team scoring with a 76th-place finish in 32:11.

