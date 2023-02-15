At Osseo Middle School, scholars in Ann Mack’s sixth grade class’ submission to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT)’s Name the Snowplow Contest was named a winner. Voting for the final round of the contest ended on Feb. 3.

“Blizzo” was chosen as one of eight winners in the contest. More than 64,000 people around Minnesota voted for their favorite names, and “Blizzo” was chosen with 14,935 votes, the second most votes of all 60 finalists.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments