At Osseo Middle School, scholars in Ann Mack’s sixth grade class’ submission to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT)’s Name the Snowplow Contest was named a winner. Voting for the final round of the contest ended on Feb. 3.
“Blizzo” was chosen as one of eight winners in the contest. More than 64,000 people around Minnesota voted for their favorite names, and “Blizzo” was chosen with 14,935 votes, the second most votes of all 60 finalists.
After bouncing around many ideas and possible names, Mack’s class came up with the name “Blizzo,” a combination of blizzard and Lizzo.
Musician Lizzo began her hip hop recording career in Minneapolis, according to Wikipedia.
“One student said Plow Dylan, so I was thinking how to make it more about a Minnesotan artist while also including something that happens a lot in winter, like a blizzard,” scholar Joe Zenga said. “And we came up with ‘Blizzo.’”
The students were very excited to hear that their submission was chosen as one of the top 60 submissions out of over 10,000. The students credited their teamwork and creativity for their success so far, and they have been encouraging everyone they know to vote for “Blizzo.”
“Osseo Area Schools pays for a subscription to the Star Tribune for schools to use. I try to connect what is happening in our state to what we are learning, and this was a great way to have some fun,” Mack said.
This is the third year that the MnDOT has held their contest to name the newest snowplows to their fleet. This year, MnDOT received over 10,000 submissions of potential names. The list was narrowed down to 60 finalists, including the name submitted by Mack’s class.
Lizzo heard of the Osseo Middle student’s win and posted a video on her Twitter account over the weekend and gave a shout to the students.
“Of all the awards I have received, this, by far, is the highest honor,” she said.
Lizzo continued, “To know that there is a snow plow named Blizzo, that is clearing the streets of the Twin Cities, right now, makes my heart melt... or freeze.”
She concluded with, “Thank you so much for supporting me no matter where I go in my career. I love you Twin Cities. Stay freezing.”
The snowplow named “Blizzo” will work to clear streets in the Twin Cities Metro area. In addition to “Blizzo,” the other winners include “Yer a Blizzard, Harry,” “Clearopathtra,” “Better Call Salt” and “Han Snowlo.”
Learn more about the winners on the MnDOT website.
