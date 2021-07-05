Osseo Middle School will be offering new student orientations this summer for those entering sixth grade and those students in grades seventh and eighth who are new to the school.

SixTH GRADE WEB ORIENTATION

All sixth grade students new to Osseo Middle School for the 2021-22 school year are invited to attend the sixth grade WEB orientation, WEB stands for “Where Everybody Belongs.”

WEB Orientation will be held for sixth graders on Tuesday, Aug. 24, from 8 to 11 a.m. in the OMS Gymnasium.

There will also be parent meetings. Meetings for students with last names A – L will meet from 8:15 to 8:45 a.m. and students with last names M – Z will meet from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Come through the pool doors on the east side of the building and meet in the pool hallway/cafeteria. All students should be at orientation at 8 a.m., but parents only need to attend their parent meeting time listed above.

SeVENth/EIGHth GRADE NEW STUDENT ORIENTATION

All seventh and eighth grade students new to Osseo Middle School for the 2021–22 school year are welcome to attend New Student Orientation.

New Student Orientation for seventh and eighth graders will be Wednesday, Aug. 25, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Osseo Middle School in the media center.

These new students will learn about Osseo Middle School, may pick up their schedules and take a tour of the building.

