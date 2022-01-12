Osseo matmen top Elk River in conference dual, fall to EP

The Orioles traveled to Elk River Jan. 6, where they defeated the Elks for their second conference win of the season. Osseo trailed 27-9 when senior John Lundstrom’s fall at 152-pounds sparked a rally with seven straight wins to seal a 48-27 victory.
On Saturday, the Black and Orange lost all five duals at the Eden Prairie Invitational but still managed to gain valuable experience. “Although the team scores didn’t turn out in our favor, we had a lot of really good individual match-ups that will help prepare us for sections,” co-head coach Scott Lewison said.
The team was also without senior standout Lundstrom who suffered an injury in his first match on Saturday.
Senior state champion Jacob Meissner took his first loss of the season when he came up short after six intense minutes in the feature match of the day against Waconia’s two-time state champion Max McEnelly.
Meissner added five wins for the week, including a first-period pin against Blue Earth for his 150th career victory. Meissner’s season record now stands at 15-1 with 11 falls. Seniors Aidan Wayne and Vince Toleno also won five of six last week.
Wayne’s only set-back was by one point to Alex Riley of Waconia, rated third at 182-pounds. Wayne is 14-3 on the season, including nine falls. Toleno improved to 10-9 with six falls, with classmate Peter Hollingshead adding four wins and improving to 12-8 including 10 falls. Lundstrom stands at 12-1 on the season with six falls.
CONFERENCE DUAL MEET AT ELK RIVER
Osseo 48, Elk River 26
Osseo Varsity match winners:
138-pounds: Peter Hollingshead (Osseo) by decision over Brayden Hilyar (Elk River) 8-5.
152: John Lundstrom (O) by fall over Tate Thole (ER) at 1:59.
160: Devin Williams (O) by decision over Daniel Greenberg (ER) 4-3.
170: Matthew Grassie (O) by fall over Cameron Lehmann (ER) at 2:19.
182: Vincent Toleno (O) by forfeit over (ER) uncontested.
195: Vayo Kamara (O) by forfeit over (ER) uncontested.
220: Aidan Wayne (O) by fall over Brady Thompson (ER) at 1:20.
285: Jacob Meissner (O) by fall over Bennett Nelson (ER) at 0:35.
EDEN PRAIRIE DUAL MEET TOURNAMENT
Osseo 18, Scott West 60
Match winners:
138: Peter Hollingshead by fall. 182: Aidan Wayne by fall. 195: Jacob Meissner by fall.
Osseo 33, Blue Earth Area 43
Match winners:
113: Jameson Kulseth by fall (at 2:56). 138: Hollingshead by fall (at 3:34). 145: Kenrick Kisch by decision (8-1).
170: Vincent Toleno by fall (at 4:46). 182: Wayne by fall (at 1:02). 195: Meissner by fall (at 0:39).
Osseo 6, Waconia 62
Match winners:
126: Carter Williams by decision (7-0). 170: Toleno by decision (6-3).
Osseo 24, Blaine 54
Match winners:
170: Toleno by fall (at 5:27). 182: Wayne by fall (at 0:45). 195: Vayo Kamara by fall (at 0:32). 220: Meissner uncontested (forfeit.
Osseo 25, Mound West-Tonka 34
Match winners:
138: Hollingshead by fall (at 2:25). 145: Kisch by decision (8-5). 160: Devin Williams by decision (3-2). 170: Toleno by decision (12-6). 182: Wayne uncontested (forfeit). 220: Meissner by major decision (20-9).
COMING UP
Osseo will compete at the Wayzata Quad meet Thursday, Jan. 13, at Wayzata High School.
Then Saturday, Jan. 15, the Orioles will travel to Elk River to participate in the Elk River Invitational.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.