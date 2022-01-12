Osseo matmen top Elk River in conference dual, fall to EP

Osseo senior John Lundstrom gets ready to take down a Scott West wrestler. (Photo courtesy of Rachel Meissner)

The Orioles traveled to Elk River Jan. 6, where they defeated the Elks for their second conference win of the season. Osseo trailed 27-9 when senior John Lundstrom’s fall at 152-pounds sparked a rally with seven straight wins to seal a 48-27 victory.

On Saturday, the Black and Orange lost all five duals at the Eden Prairie Invitational but still managed to gain valuable experience. “Although the team scores didn’t turn out in our favor, we had a lot of really good individual match-ups that will help prepare us for sections,” co-head coach Scott Lewison said.

The team was also without senior standout Lundstrom who suffered an injury in his first match on Saturday.

Senior state champion Jacob Meissner took his first loss of the season when he came up short after six intense minutes in the feature match of the day against Waconia’s two-time state champion Max McEnelly.

Meissner added five wins for the week, including a first-period pin against Blue Earth for his 150th career victory. Meissner’s season record now stands at 15-1 with 11 falls. Seniors Aidan Wayne and Vince Toleno also won five of six last week.

Wayne’s only set-back was by one point to Alex Riley of Waconia, rated third at 182-pounds. Wayne is 14-3 on the season, including nine falls. Toleno improved to 10-9 with six falls, with classmate Peter Hollingshead adding four wins and improving to 12-8 including 10 falls. Lundstrom stands at 12-1 on the season with six falls.

CONFERENCE DUAL MEET AT ELK RIVER

Osseo 48, Elk River 26

Osseo Varsity match winners:

138-pounds: Peter Hollingshead (Osseo) by decision over Brayden Hilyar (Elk River) 8-5.

152: John Lundstrom (O) by fall over Tate Thole (ER) at 1:59.

160: Devin Williams (O) by decision over Daniel Greenberg (ER) 4-3.

170: Matthew Grassie (O) by fall over Cameron Lehmann (ER) at 2:19.

182: Vincent Toleno (O) by forfeit over (ER) uncontested.

195: Vayo Kamara (O) by forfeit over (ER) uncontested.

220: Aidan Wayne (O) by fall over Brady Thompson (ER) at 1:20.

285: Jacob Meissner (O) by fall over Bennett Nelson (ER) at 0:35.

EDEN PRAIRIE DUAL MEET TOURNAMENT

Osseo 18, Scott West 60

Match winners:

138: Peter Hollingshead by fall. 182: Aidan Wayne by fall. 195: Jacob Meissner by fall.

Osseo 33, Blue Earth Area 43

Match winners:

113: Jameson Kulseth by fall (at 2:56). 138: Hollingshead by fall (at 3:34). 145: Kenrick Kisch by decision (8-1).

170: Vincent Toleno by fall (at 4:46). 182: Wayne by fall (at 1:02). 195: Meissner by fall (at 0:39).

Osseo 6, Waconia 62

Match winners:

126: Carter Williams by decision (7-0). 170: Toleno by decision (6-3).

Osseo 24, Blaine 54

Match winners:

170: Toleno by fall (at 5:27). 182: Wayne by fall (at 0:45). 195: Vayo Kamara by fall (at 0:32). 220: Meissner uncontested (forfeit.

Osseo 25, Mound West-Tonka 34

Match winners:

138: Hollingshead by fall (at 2:25). 145: Kisch by decision (8-5). 160: Devin Williams by decision (3-2). 170: Toleno by decision (12-6). 182: Wayne uncontested (forfeit). 220: Meissner by major decision (20-9).

COMING UP

Osseo will compete at the Wayzata Quad meet Thursday, Jan. 13, at Wayzata High School.

Then Saturday, Jan. 15, the Orioles will travel to Elk River to participate in the Elk River Invitational.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments