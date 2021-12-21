The Osseo wrestling team came from behind in the final three weights to overcome an 11-point deficit for their first conference win of the season against Park Center Dec. 17.

The visiting Pirates were up 12-0 after uncontested wins at the first two weights before the Orioles reeled off four straight wins with freshman Jamie Kulseth and sophomore Alex True scoring quick falls at 120-pounds and 126 to tie the dual.

Freshman Carter Williams picked up a major decision at 132 followed by senior Peter Hollingshead’s pin at 138 to put Osseo ahead 22-12. Park Center closed to within four following a forfeit at 145, setting the stage for a key matchup at 152 where senior John Lundstrom remained unbeaten (7-0) with a hard-fought 3-1 decision over Pirates senior standout Samson Oyedokun, giving Osseo a seven-point edge.

Park Center regained the lead (36-25) with consecutive falls at 160, 170, and 182 entering the dual’s feature match-up between state-ranked 195-pounders. Orioles senior Aidan Wayne (fifth-rated) and Pirates senior Ismael Kante (ninth-rated) battled for six minutes with Wayne coming out on top with a 3-1 decision to keep Osseo in the meet while improving his season record to 6-1.

Osseo pulled closer at 220 as junior Vayo Kamara was awarded a forfeit narrowing the Pirates lead to 36-34.

In the final bout of the evening, top-ranked Jacob Meissner moved up from 220 to 275 where the senior ace secured his team’s victory with a second period fall, clinching a 40-36 Osseo victory. Meissner, ranked eighth nationally, improved his record to 6-0.

COMING UP

Osseo will compete in the Rogers Holiday Tournament at Rogers High School Wednesday, Dec. 29.

