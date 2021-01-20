The Oriole Wrestling team hosted a pair of triangulars on Jan. 15 and 16, chalking up three victories for the weekend. 

On Friday night Osseo topped Champlin Park, 66-16 and came up short against seventh ranked Waconia, 58-20. Osseo topped Moorhead 50-25 and District rival Park Center, 71-6 on Saturday for a 3-1 start.

Three Orioles posted 4-0 opening weekend records, including Juniors John Lundstrom with two falls and a pair of decisions at 138, Jacob Meissner with three falls and a major decision at 195 and 220, while recording his 100th varsity career win against Champlin Park. Senior Jagger Schack made quick work of his weekend, recording four first period falls at 285. Meissner and Schack are currently state rated (third in 3A) at 182 and 220 respectively.

They each earned All State honors in 2020, with identical fourth place state finishes. Tony Castro in his second season and long time Oriole mentor Scott Lewison share head coaching duties this season.

Jan. 15 at Osseo

Osseo 66, Champlin Park 16

Osseo match winners:

106: Jameson Kulseth (by forfeit)

126: Connor Spanier (by forfeit)

132: Peter Hollingshead (by forfeit)

138: John Lundstrom (by Fall 1:00)

145: Dylan Jackson (by Fall 1:55)

160: Caidon Williams (by Fall 1:09)

170: Thomas Cornell (by Fall 3:06)

182: Aidan Wayne (by Fall 3:12)

195: Jacob Meissner (by Fall 1:10)

285: Jagger Schack (by Fall 1:57)

Waconia 58, Osseo 20

Osseo match winners:

138: Lundstrom (by Fall 1:24)

152: Dylan Schultz (by Major Dec. 15-7)

195: Meissner (by Major Dec. 14-6).

285: Schack (by Fall 1:20)

Jan. 16 at Osseo

Osseo 50, Moorhead 25

Osseo match winners:

106: Kulseth (by Tech-Fall 16-0)

126: Spanier (by forfeit)

138: Lundstrom (by Decision 4-0)

145: Jackson (by Fall 1:47)

152: Schultz (by Fall 0:17)

160: Williams (by Fall 4:39)

170: Cornell (by Fall 1:47)

220: Meissner (by Fall 1:34)

285: Schack (by Fall 1:05)

Osseo 71, Park Center 6

Osseo match winners:

106: Kulseth (by forfeit)

120: Alexander True (by forfeit)

126: Spanier (by forfeit)

132: Hollingshead (by Fall 0:31)

138: Lundstrom (by Decision 5-4)

145: Jackson (by forfeit)

152: Schultz (by Tech-Fall 19-3)

160: Williams (by Decision 11-6)

170: Cornell (by Fall 0:47)

182: Wayne (by Fall 4:20)

195: Julian Flores (by forfeit)

220: Meissner (by Fall 3:28)

285: Schack (by Fall 1:01)

This week Osseo travels to Conference rival Blaine on Thursday, Jan. 21, and then on to visit second-rated Shakopee on Friday, Jan. 22.

