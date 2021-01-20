The Oriole Wrestling team hosted a pair of triangulars on Jan. 15 and 16, chalking up three victories for the weekend.
On Friday night Osseo topped Champlin Park, 66-16 and came up short against seventh ranked Waconia, 58-20. Osseo topped Moorhead 50-25 and District rival Park Center, 71-6 on Saturday for a 3-1 start.
Three Orioles posted 4-0 opening weekend records, including Juniors John Lundstrom with two falls and a pair of decisions at 138, Jacob Meissner with three falls and a major decision at 195 and 220, while recording his 100th varsity career win against Champlin Park. Senior Jagger Schack made quick work of his weekend, recording four first period falls at 285. Meissner and Schack are currently state rated (third in 3A) at 182 and 220 respectively.
They each earned All State honors in 2020, with identical fourth place state finishes. Tony Castro in his second season and long time Oriole mentor Scott Lewison share head coaching duties this season.
Jan. 15 at Osseo
Osseo 66, Champlin Park 16
Osseo match winners:
106: Jameson Kulseth (by forfeit)
126: Connor Spanier (by forfeit)
132: Peter Hollingshead (by forfeit)
138: John Lundstrom (by Fall 1:00)
145: Dylan Jackson (by Fall 1:55)
160: Caidon Williams (by Fall 1:09)
170: Thomas Cornell (by Fall 3:06)
182: Aidan Wayne (by Fall 3:12)
195: Jacob Meissner (by Fall 1:10)
285: Jagger Schack (by Fall 1:57)
Waconia 58, Osseo 20
Osseo match winners:
138: Lundstrom (by Fall 1:24)
152: Dylan Schultz (by Major Dec. 15-7)
195: Meissner (by Major Dec. 14-6).
285: Schack (by Fall 1:20)
Jan. 16 at Osseo
Osseo 50, Moorhead 25
Osseo match winners:
106: Kulseth (by Tech-Fall 16-0)
126: Spanier (by forfeit)
138: Lundstrom (by Decision 4-0)
145: Jackson (by Fall 1:47)
152: Schultz (by Fall 0:17)
160: Williams (by Fall 4:39)
170: Cornell (by Fall 1:47)
220: Meissner (by Fall 1:34)
285: Schack (by Fall 1:05)
Osseo 71, Park Center 6
Osseo match winners:
106: Kulseth (by forfeit)
120: Alexander True (by forfeit)
126: Spanier (by forfeit)
132: Hollingshead (by Fall 0:31)
138: Lundstrom (by Decision 5-4)
145: Jackson (by forfeit)
152: Schultz (by Tech-Fall 19-3)
160: Williams (by Decision 11-6)
170: Cornell (by Fall 0:47)
182: Wayne (by Fall 4:20)
195: Julian Flores (by forfeit)
220: Meissner (by Fall 3:28)
285: Schack (by Fall 1:01)
This week Osseo travels to Conference rival Blaine on Thursday, Jan. 21, and then on to visit second-rated Shakopee on Friday, Jan. 22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.