Osseo matmen hoist Droegemueller Cup

The Osseo High School wrestlers defeated all four opponents last week to improve their overall record to 14-9 with the squad’s seventh consecutive victory on Friday. The team traveled to Maple Grove on Thursday, Feb. 18, where they defeated St. Francis 45-27, followed by the annual Droegemueller Cup dual.
The Orioles topped the Crimson (69-9) in this always highly anticipated rivalry to retain the traveling trophy for the third straight year, while improving their conference record to 6-2. The Droegemueller award honors legendary Osseo coach Ken Droegemueller, who was a huge influence on the growth of wrestling in the area.
On Friday the team visited Minneapolis Washburn where they outscored the Millers 75-3 and Benilde-St. Margaret’s 72-6.
Seniors Connor Spanier, Dylan Schultz, Julian Flores and Jagger Schack, along with juniors John Lundstrom, Aidan Wayne, Jacob Meissner and sophomore Dylan Jackson all posted perfect 4-0 records for the week.
Seniors Caidon Williams and Thomas Cornell, along with eighth grader Jameson Kulseth were three match winners. Jackson, Meissner and Schack scored three falls apiece, with Lundstrom, Schultz, Williams, Cornell, Wayne and Flores each adding two pins.
“Solid week, another tough week coming up,” commented Coach Tony Castro.
Osseo Mat Notes: Winning records (20+ matches) go to — Schack 23-0, Meissner 22-1, Schultz 19-1, Lundstrom 19-4, Wayne 19-4, Cornell 13-10, Jackson 13-10, and Spanier 12-9.
FEB. 18 AT MAPLE GROVE
Osseo 45, St. Francis 27
Osseo match winners:
106: Jameson Kulseth by Dec 3-2.
126: Connor Spanier by Dec 5-1.
138: John Lundstrom by forfeit.
145: Dylan Schultz by forfeit.
152: Dylan Jackson by Dec 7-4.
182: Aidan Wayne by forfeit.
195: Jacob Meissner by Fall 1:25.
220: Julian Flores by forfeit.
285: Jagger Schack by Fall 1:29.
Osseo 69, Maple Grove 9
Osseo match winners:
106: Kulseth by Fall 1:20.
113: Damante Williams by forfeit.
126: Spanier by forfeit.
138: Lundstrom by Dec 10-3.
145: Schultz by Fall 0:40.
152: Jackson by Fall 1:31.
160: Caidon Williams by Fall 1:09.
170: Thomas Cornell by Fall 0:58.
182: Wayne by Fall 1:56.
195: Flores by Fall 1:58.
220: Meissner by Fall 1:30.
285: Schack by Fall 0:23.
Feb. 19 AT Washburn
Osseo 75, Minneapolis Washburn 3
Osseo match winners:
106: Kulseth by forfeit.
120: Alexander True by forfeit.
126: Spanier by Dec 7-1.
132: Peter Hollingshead by Fall 3:13.
138: Lundstrom by Fall 2:50.
145: Schultz by forfeit.
152: Jackson by Fall 3:19.
160: Williams by forfeit.
170: Cornell by forfeit.
182: Aidan Wayne by forfeit.
195: Meissner by forfeit.
220: Flores by forfeit.
285: Schack by Fall 1:55.
Osseo 72, Benilde St. Margaret’s 6
Osseo match winners:
120: Alexander True by forfeit.
126: Spanier by forfeit.
132: Peter Hollingshead by forfeit.
138: Lundstrom by Fall 1:52.
145: Schultz by Fall 1:27.
152: Jackson by Fall 2:50.
160: Williams by Fall 1:40.
170: Cornell by Fall 3:21.
182: Wayne by Fall 0:34.
195: Flores by Fall 0:25.
220: Meissner by Fall 1:04.
285: Schack by forfeit.
Next up
The Orioles will play Friday, Feb. 26, at home vs Rogers and New Prague. Then they play Saturday, Feb. 27, at Totino-Grace vs. Totino-Grace and Mound Westonka.
