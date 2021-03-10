The Oriole Wrestling team completed the regular season last week, with a tri at Elk River on Wednesday, March 3, and closed out on Friday, March 5, with a final conference dual at Coon Rapids.
Osseo dropped the opener on Wednesday, March 3, to Moundsview (38-31) before topping the Elks 64-12.
On Friday night, March 5, the Orioles visited Coon Rapids where they lost to the Cardinals 36-25, to finish their regular season with a 16-14 overall dual meet record (7-5 conference). Osseo enters section team competition on Wednesday, March 10, at STMA Middle School, team section first round starting at 6 p.m.
Friday night’s dual not only featured two Guillotine rated “Lean & Mean” squads with the Orioles and Cardinals facing off but also showcased two key bouts between state ranked individuals. Senior Dylan Schultz (#6) rallied to bring home an (8-7) decision over Coon Rapids senior Dalan Jones (#8) at 145 pounds. The final bout of the meet went down to the wire between two returning All State seniors at 285, with the Oriole’s Jagger Schack suffering his first loss of the season on a late takedown after battling the Cardinal’s (#1) rated Gavin Layton even to the final seconds. A year ago Schack placed fourth in the state at 220, while Layton finished second at 285.
Schultz, along with juniors John Lundstrom and Jacob Meissner were three match winners for the week.
“Getting closer to the end,” said Co-Head Coach Tony Castro.
Orioles leading records during the final regular season matches are: Schack 29-1 with 19 falls, Meissner 29-1 with 17 falls and 2 techs, Schultz 26-1 with 13 falls and 4 techs, Lundstrom 25-5 with 14 falls, Aidan Wayne 23-7 with 16 falls, and Jack Cornell 18-12 with 12 falls.
March 3 at Elk River
Mounds View 38, Osseo 31
Osseo match winners:
126: Connor Spanier (O) over Carter Whalen (MV) Dec. 10-8 /OT.
138: John Lundstrom (O) over Javan Kaufman (MV) Dec. 11-5.
145: Dylan Schultz (O) over Joseph Muhlstein (MV) Major Dec. 12-1.
152: Dylan Jackson (O) over Quin Morgan (MV) Dec. 13-7.
160: Thomas Cornell (O) over Ethan Rydberg (MV) Fall 1:03.
195: Jacob Meissner (O) over Brady Alquist (MV) Fall 2:43.
285: Jagger Schack (O) over Nuh Misirli (MV) Fall 4:54.
Osseo 64, Elk River 12
106: Jameson Kulseth (O) over Carter Lessard (ER) Major Dec. 15-5.
126: Connor Spanier (O) over Brecken Keoraj (ER) Fall 1:38.
132: Peter Hollingshead (O) over Joe Gustafson (ER) Fall 2:48.
138: John Lundstrom (O) over Blake Douglas (ER) Fall 0:55.
145: Dylan Schultz (O) over Brayden Hilyar (ER) Fall 0:58.
152: Dylan Jackson (O) over (ER) Forfeit.
160: Thomas Cornell (O) over (ER) Forfeit.
170: Vincent Toleno (O) over (ER) Forfeit.
182: Aidan Wayne (O) over (ER) Forfeit.
195: Jacob Meissner (O) over (ER) Forfeit.
285: Jagger Schack (O) over (ER) Forfeit.
March 5 at Coon Rapids
Coon Rapids 36, Osseo 25
Osseo match winners:
132: Peter Hollingshead (O) over Tim Horst (CR) Dec. 8-3.
138: John Lundstrom (O) over Enoch Madimba (CR) Dec. 12-5.
152: Dylan Schultz (O) over Dalan Jones (CR) Dec. 8-7.
182: Vincent Toleno (O) over Hunter Allen (CR) Fall 2:08.
195: Aidan Wayne (O) over Octavian Podubnii (CR) Fall 1:36.
220: Jacob Meissner (O) over Riley Hargrave (CR) Major Dec. 17-5.
