Osseo matmen defeat Irondale, fall to Wayzata

The Osseo Orioles wrestling team split a pair of dual meets Jan. 13 at Wayzata High School, outscored Irondale 44-36, before dropping the nightcap to the Trojans 57-22.
Winning twice was freshman Jameson Kulseth with a tech-fall and a major at 113 pounds, along with seniors Aidan Wayne (195 pounds), Vayo Kamara (220), and Jacob Meissner (285) with two falls apiece.
On Jan. 15, Osseo placed seventh at the Elk River Invitational with 91 points. St. Croix Falls (Wisconsin) won the team title with 191.5 points, followed by Prior Lake (182) and Andover (150).
Top-rated Meissner won his fourth tournament title of the season on Saturday while improving his record to 20-1. Meissner pinned Rosemount’s Caleb Rother at 2:00 and Ian Larrabee of Hibbing at 2:13 en route to the 220-pound final where he earned a 9-3 decision over 5th-rated Nate Beberg of Andover, who entered the match unbeaten at 18-0.
Sixth-rated Aidan Wayne also reached the finals, advancing at 195 where he came up just short in the closing seconds by an 8-7 decision to fifth-rated (Class 2A) Hayden VanderVoort of Hutchinson. Wayne’s record stands at 17-4 on the season.
Other place-winners include Jameson Kulseth (third place) at 113 with a fall and a major decision, Carter Williams (third) at 132 with a fall, Peter Hollingshead (fifth) at 138 with a fall, and a major, and Vincent Toleno (fourth) at 170 with a fall.
Wins leaders: Meissner (20), Wayne (17), Hollingshead (15), John Lundstrom (12), Toleno (12), Kulseth (10).
Falls: Meissner (15), Hollingshead (12), Wayne (12), Toleno (7), Lundstrom (6).
Coming up
The Orioles will compete in a dual at Rogers Friday, Jan. 21, and then at the East Ridge Tournament Saturday, Jan. 22.
Wayzata Duals
Jan. 15 at Wayzata
Osseo 44, Irondale 36
Osseo Varsity match winners:
113 Jameson Kulseth (Osseo) by tech-fall over Ryder Jacobs (Irondale) 16-1 /4:00.
132 Carter Williams (O) by fall over Anthony Suedbeck (I) 3:17.
138 Peter Hollingshead (O) by fall over Kyler Johnston (I) 1:05.
145 Kenrick Kisch (O) by fall over Bryan Flores-Montes (I) 0:47.
182 Vincent Toleno (O) by decision over Senowa Baek (I) 7-5.
195 Aidan Wayne (O) by fall over Jack Suedbeck (I) 1:40.
220 Vayo Kamara (O) by fall over Anthony Turner (I) 0:55.
285 Jacob Meissner (O) by fall over Thomas Lavin (I) 2:54.
Osseo 22, Wayzata 57
Osseo Varsity match winners:
113 Jameson Kulseth (Osseo) by major decision over Jacob Leuthard (Wayzata) 16-3.
195 Aidan Wayne (O) by fall over Chase Ullom (W) 3:17.
220 Vayo Kamara (O) by fall over Kemarion Prowell (W) 0:39
285 Jacob Meissner (O) by fall over Austin Franchino (W) 0:59.
