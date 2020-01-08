The following are some highlights from Osseo and Maple Grove high teams.
MAPLE GROVE
Boys Hockey — After opening the season with six straight wins, the Crimson have dropped three of their last five games. They lost to Andover 4-0, edged Minnetonka 3-2, fell to Rosemount 3-2, beat Lakeville South 5-2 and lost to Blaine 4-1. Maple Grove, 8-3, returns to action Thursday, Jan .9 at Centennial.
Girls Hockey — The Crimson fell to Andover 4-0, to Minnetonka 3-0, beat Alexandria 5-0, dropped 2-1 decisions to Edina and North Wright County and beat St. Paul United 5-1. Maple Grove, 11-4, next hosts Hill-Murray Thursday, Jan. 11.
Boys’ Basketball — The Crimson lost two games at the Granite City Classic in St. Cloud over the holidays. They fell to North St. Paul 65-64 and lost to Lakeville South 51-46. Maple Grove, 5-2, next visits Anoka Thursday, Jan. 9.
Girls’ Basketball — The Crimson lost at old nemesis St. Michael-Albertville 58-38 last week. The two teams had met in the last two section championship games, both won by MG. In this contest, the Knights were red hot from the field and made seven three-pointers while Maple Grove was 1 of 11 from beyond the arc. Abby Schulte and Jordyn Lamker led MG with 16 and 14 points, respectively. Maple Grove, 8-3, next hosts Anoka Thursday, Jan. 9
OSSEO
Boys’ Basketball — The Orioles split two games at the Rochester Rotary Classic over the holidays. They beat Holmen, Wisconsin, 69-33 and lost to Lake City 56-43. Josh Ola-Joseph scored 15 points and Hassan Kamara added 10 in the win over Holmen. Osseo, 4-4, next hosts Spring Lake Park Thursday, Jan. 9.
Girls’ Basketball — The Orioles return to action after a long holiday break. Led by Jaiden Klein, Jasmine Choi and Ava Holman, Osseo has been competitive and enters the new year with a 3-5 record. The Orioles next visit Spring Lake Park Thursday, Jan. 9.
