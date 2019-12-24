The following are some highlights from Osseo and Maple Grove high teams.
Osseo Girls’ Basketball
The Orioles lost to No. 4 Park Center 80-58 on Dec. 19. Osseo had good scoring balance with three players in double figures.
Jaiden Kline led the way with 18 points, Jasmine Choi added 13 and Aalayah Wilson 12.
The Orioles, 3-5, return to action Jan. 6 at Rogers.
Osseo Boys’ Basketball
The Orioles are 3-3 after wins over Centennial (72-42) and Moorhead (71-66) and a loss to Blaine (37-55) last week.
Josh Ola Joseph leads the team in scoring with a 17 points per game average, Bernard Omooria is next at 13 and James Spencer averages 12.
Osseo next plays in the Rochester Rotary Classic against Holmen of Wisconsin Friday, Dec. 27.
Maple Grove Boys’ Basketball
The Crimson improved to 5-0 with an 81-55 win over Elk RIver and a 68-58 victory over Coon Rapids last week. Eleven Crimson scored in the rout over the Elks. Rashaun Parker led the way with 15 points and Jatal Dillard added 13.
Caden Boettcher had a big night in the Coon Rapids game, scoring 16 points, and Parker and Lovell Williams each had 13 points. The Crimson dominated the boards as they outrebounded the Cardinals 44-24. Sean O’Dwyer led with 13 boards, Sean Bergstrom added 10 and Williams and Boettcher each had seven.
The Crimson next play North St. Paul in the Granite City Classic at St. Cloud State University Friday, Dec. 27.
Maple Grove Boy Hockey
Andover defeated Maple Grove 4-0 in a battle of undefeated in the conference Dec. 19. The Crimson were outshot 35-23 in suffering their first loss of the season after winning six straight.
The Crimson next face Minnetonka at St. Louis Park.
