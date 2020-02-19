Osseo-Maple Grove sports briefs

The following are some highlights from Osseo and Maple Grove high teams.
Maple Grove Boys’ Basketball
The Crimson scored 178 points in splitting two games last week. They lost 98-96 at No. 6 Spring Lake Park in two overtimes Feb. 12 and defeated Anoka 82-53 Feb. 14. Lovell Williams scored 35 points, Jon Haakenson had 19, Caden Boettcher 16, Sean D’wyer 9 and RaShaun Parker 8 in the loss to Spring Lake Park. The score was tied 84-84 at regulation, 92-92 after one overtime before the Panthers outscored MG 8-4 in the second overtime to win. The Crimson’s offense continued to hum as they beat Anoka to improve to 18-4 overall. Parker led with 19 points, Williams had 18 and Haakenson 10.
MG next hosts Centennial Friday, Feb. 21.
Maple Grove Girls’ Basketball
The Crimson improved to 20-4 with a 46-39 win over Anoka Feb. 14. Jordyn Lamker scored 16 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead MG. Izzy Brant hit three three-points and finished with 11 points and Abby Schulte added 9 points. MG ends the regular season at Centennial Friday, Feb. 21.
Osseo Girls’ Basketball
The Orioles won two of three close games last week. They edged Champlin Park 58-55 Feb. 10 to end a seven-game losing streak. Jasmine Choi led with 17 points, Aalayah Wilson added 12, Jaiden Kline 11 and Ava Holman 9. Osseo then lost at Armstrong 55-50 in overtime Feb. 12. Klein had 17 points, Choi 10, Wilson 9 and Holman 8. Klein exploded for 25 points and Choi 13 in leading Osseo to a 56-50 home win over Coon Rapids Feb. 14.
Osseo ends the regular season at Anoka Friday, Feb. 21.
Osseo Boys’ Basketball
Osseo ended a four-game losing streak with a 79-49 home win over Coon Rapids Feb. 14. Josh Ola-Joseph scored a career-high 36 points and Tariq Henry and Bernard Omooria each added 8.
Osseo next hosts Duluth East Thursday, Feb. 20 and entertains Anoka Friday, Feb. 21.
