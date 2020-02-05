Osseo-Maple Grove sports briefs

The following are some highlights from Osseo and Maple Grove high teams.
Maple Grove Girls’ Hockey
The fourth-ranked Crimson ended the regular season with a 5-4 win over Rogers and a 5-1 loss to Edina last week.
Jenna Timm, Lauren Stenslie, Stella Retrum, McKayla Machlitt and Tristana Tatur each scored once and Paige Cassibo made 23 saves in the win over Rogers.
Against No. 2 Edina, the Crimson were outshot 33-19 and managed one goal from Stenslie.
The Crimson (18-6-1) will open defense of their Section 5 title this week as the No. 1 seed.
Maple Grove Boys’ Hockey
The No. 10 Crimson scored an 8-1 win over Totino Grace Jan. 30 and a 10-0 rout of Spring Lake Park Feb. 1. AJ Tollas and Grant Zick each scored two goals against Totino. Carl Thomas, Williams Peeler, Ian Barbour and Chayton Fischer each netted one.
Nine Crimson scored in the win over SLP. Tyler Oakland scored twice and Spencer Dahlquist, Matthew Gruss, Fischer, Jon Halstrom, Josh Giuliani, Sam Jacobs, Thomas and Tollas each had one. Parker Slotsve made eight saves for the shutout.
Maple Grove (15-5) next visits Duluth East Friday, Feb. 7, and Grand Rapids Saturday, Feb. 8.
Maple Grove Gymnastics
The Crimson edged Anoka 142.275 to 141.300 Jan. 29. Nadia Abid won the vault with a 9.600, the bars with a 9.500, the floor exercise with 9.650 and the all-around title with 37.900 points. Sasha Thompson won first on the beam with a 9.175, placed third on the bars with an 8.900, took second in the vault with a 9.450 and was second in the all-around with 37.025 points.
Also placing for Maple Grove are: Lilian Bonnsetter, third in the floor exercise with an 8.775 and fifth on the beam with an 8.400; Jaiden Linnell, fifth in the vault with a 9.050; and Julie Leibig, sixth on the bars with an 8.325.
