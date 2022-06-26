Osseo-Maple Grove Legion member addressed Girls State 2022

The American Legion Auxiliary Department of Minnesota selected Kristy Janigo, a Maple Grove resident and Post 172 Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion member, for its Americanism speaker at Girls State this year.
Janigo addressed Girls State participants at the Benson Great Hall auditorium on Bethel University campus in St. Paul, June 15.
Statewide leaders from Minnesota’s Auxiliary selected Janigo because of her work in the office of District 7 Hennepin County Commissioner Kevin Anderson, her prior service in the North Dakota Army National Guard, her family’s legacy of military service, and her advocacy for veterans across the state with the Legion and other veterans groups.
Her speech highlighted the themes of selfless service, the cost of freedom, the meaning of the flag, diversity, unity, listening, civic responsibility and engagement.
Women Veterans Day was June 12, and Janigo encouraged the young women that they can do anything they set their ambitions on, including military service.
“The change also starts with us. We need to look at ourselves, as girls, as women, and realize that we can do anything that men can do. Absolutely anything. I am a veteran. Full stop,” said Janigo.
Girls State is a program for female high school students who have just finished their junior year. Participants are chosen and sponsored by American Legion Auxiliary units. They learn about the political process, civics, and government by electing officials for all levels of government from city to county and state offices to run a mock government.
Janigo’s full speech can be viewed at: youtu.be/P4pi6pzcSvs
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.