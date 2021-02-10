The Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion Auxiliary will host a Steak Fry and Bake Sale event Friday, Feb. 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion, 260 Fourth Ave. SE in Osseo.
The cost for a steak, shrimp or fish dinner is $12. The cost for combination steak and shrimp dinner is $14. Each dinner includes a baked potato, coleslaw, toast and coffee.
All proceeds will be donated to the Legion Auxiliary programs.
