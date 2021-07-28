Osseo, Maple Grove impose watering restriction

The cities of Maple Grove and Osseo have joined the list of area cities that have imposed watering restrictions related to lack of rainfall this summer.
With more than 50% of Minnesota experiencing severe drought and some areas experiencing extreme drought, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has determined that the state is now in the drought warning phase. With this designation, the DNR is taking steps to activate the state drought plan. That plan requires public water suppliers to implement emergency preparedness procedures which restrict certain uses of water considered nonessential.
In response to the DNR actions, the city of Maple Grove is imposing restrictions on the use of water for the purpose of irrigation, effective immediately. Maple Grove prohibits outdoor lawn watering from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on all days. At other times, water customers must follow an odd-even schedule when sprinkling lawns.
Homeowners and businesses with addresses ending in an odd number may water on odd numbered calendar days. Those with addresses ending in an even number, may water on even numbered days. The restrictions apply to all city water customers and will be effective until further notice.
Automatic irrigation systems should be adjusted accordingly. State law also requires that all new irrigation systems be installed with rain sensors so the system shuts off when it’s raining.
Residents are urged to reduce water usage such as vehicle washing and other nonessential purposes.
The city of Osseo is following the same plan. Osseo is served with water from the city of Maple Grove, and thus, Osseo will also impose the same watering restrictions.
- Compiled by Alicia Miller
