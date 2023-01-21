Nominations have come out for the Minnesota State High School League’s Triple ‘A’ Award, including student athletes from Osseo Senior High and Maple Grove Senior.
The award is meant to honor high school seniors who have a grade point average of 3.0 or higher and took part in Minnesota State High School League-sponsored athletics and fine arts activities. Two students are selected from each senior high school in the district.
Maple Grove Senior High’s nominees were Christopher Frantz and Avery Toms. Osseo Senior High’s nominees were Emma Houfek and Brock Weum.
Frantz has played for Maple Grove’s boys soccer team for several seasons, serving as captain in 2022, and has also participated in band the Crimson Winds.
Toms has played for Maple Grove’s girls soccer team and also has participated in Crimson Winds. She has also taken part in Link Crew, National Honor Society, Green Club, and Yoga Club.
Houfek has been part of the Orioles girl’s cross country team as well as the dance team. She has also been part of the pottery club.
Wem is a member of the boy’s swim and dive team at Osseo Senior High, is a drummer for the school band, and has acted in school musicals and plays.
Each region gets two award finishers — one boy and one girl, for the Minnesota State High School League’s Triple ‘A’ Award. Finishers will be invited to a banquet in March, where league officials will announce the four winners.
The 32 finalists will all participate in a ceremony during the boys basketball state tournament class AA championship game. The winners, a girl and boy from Class A schools and Class AA schools, will receive a four-year $1,000 scholarship.
