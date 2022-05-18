The Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion Post 172 will have a 99-flag presentation at the post Sunday, May 29, at 5 p.m. outside of the Legion. The 99 names will be called, and a flag will be walked to its placement along County Road 81 adjacent to the post and placed in the ground.
The Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion Post 172 will have a 99-flag presentation at the post Sunday, May 29, at 5 p.m. All are invited to join the American Legion Family in honoring fallen comrades from the great state of Minnesota that gave the ultimate sacrifice during Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF)/Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF).
This presentation will be held outside of the Legion. The 99 names will be called, and a flag will be walked to its placement along County Road 81 adjacent to the post and placed in the ground. All 99 flags will be flown for 24 hours. A recovery ceremony will be held at sunset Monday, May 30, at 7: 30 p.m.
Memorial Day Ceremonies are scheduled for May 30. There will be two ceremonies in each of the cities that the post serves. The Osseo ceremony is at 10 a.m. at the Boerboom Veterans Park located in downtown Osseo at Central Avenue and Fourth Street. The Maple Grove ceremony will be at noon at the Maple Grove Veterans Memorial in Central Park.
May 30, 1868, was designated for the purpose of decorating the graves of those who died in defense of their country during the latter part of the Civil War, whose bodies now lay in cemeteries across the country. May 30 was selected as the day of the observance because flowers would be in bloom all over the country, not just in the warmer regions. By the end of the 19th Century, Memorial Day ceremonies were being held on May 30 throughout the U.S. States passed proclamations, and the Army and Navy adopted rules for proper observance at their facilities.
