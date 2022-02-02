Carleton College sophomore forward and Osseo alumnus Jasmine Choi earned the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) Women’s Basketball Athlete of the Week award last week after averaging a double-double (21.5 points, 11.0 rebounds) while shooting 62.1% from the field.
The Maple Grove native had a career-best 24 points against Saint Benedict Jan. 26, going 10-of-17 from the field and corralling a team-high eight rebounds as she surpassed the 20-point plateau for the second consecutive game.
Choi followed that up with a 19-point, 14-rebound effort in the Knights’ 59-49 win over MIAC-leader Augsburg, snapping the Auggies’ 13-game win streak and handing them their first conference loss of the season. Choi shot 8-of-12 overall and hauled in a career-best rebounding figure. She registered four points, six rebounds, two steals, and a blocked shot in the fourth quarter alone.
College of Saint Benedict first-year defender and Maple Grove alumnus Jenna Timm earned the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) Women’s Hockey Athlete of the Week award last week after helping the Bennies to a 3-0 week last week, the team’s first three-game win streak since the 2014-15 season.
The Maple Grove native and alumnus assisted on the game-winning goal against Hamline in a non-conference game Jan. 26, scored two goals (including the game-winner) against St. Catherine Jan. 28, and assisted on the game-winning goal on the power play to wrap up the season sweep of the Wildcats Jan. 29. Timm finished the week with two goals and three assists to move into the team lead with 13 points on eight total assists and five goals this season.
