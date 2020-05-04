Maple Grove and Osseo Senior high schools have again been recognized by U.S. News & World Report magazine as two of the nation’s “Best High Schools.”
Maple Grove Senior High ranked among the top 20 high schools in the state in 2020. Osseo Senior High ranked among Minnesota’s top 101 high schools. Both schools are repeat honorees, having earned Best High School recognition previously.
The U.S. News Best High Schools rankings include data on more than 24,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia. More than 18,000 schools were ranked on six factors based on their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college.
