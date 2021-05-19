While the Osseo Trolley is not currently running, plans are in the works for the trolley service to begin mid-summer. This service was suspended last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Osseo Trolley provides resident with free golf cart rides in the summer months, dependent upon volunteer driver availability.
The city is seeking volunteer drivers with a valid driver’s license who are willing to sign up for day shifts and available for at least one shift a week. Volunteer driver shifts are available between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., Monday to Thursday.
Drivers will be taking appointments from residents on a designated phone for the trolley and drive residents of all ages from their homes to locations within the city limits.
If anyone is interested in volunteering to drive or has questions, send an email to kbroden@ci.osseo.mn.us or call 763-425-2624, ext. 101.
