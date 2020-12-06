The city of Osseo is looking for residents interested in serving its local boards and commissions.
The following positions are available:
• Heritage Preservation Commission — Two positions for three-year terms
• Parks and Recreation Committee — Two positions for three-year terms
• Planning Commission — Three positions for three-year terms
• Public Safety Advisory Committee — Two positions for two-year terms (one business appointee and one resident appointee)
The city values leadership from service-minded individuals. Citizens interested in filling one of these positions are asked to submit a letter or statement of interest including their name, address, telephone number, email address and any other pertinent background information.
Letters must sent by Jan. 5 to City Clerk LeAnn Larson, 415 Central Avenue, Osseo, MN 55369.
For more information, call 763-425-2624. To learn about the duties of the committees, visit discoverosseo.com and search for boards and commissions.
