The city of Osseo is looking for residents interested in serving its local boards and commissions.

The following positions are available:

• Heritage Preservation Commission — Two positions for three-year terms

• Parks and Recreation Committee — Two positions for three-year terms

• Planning Commission — Three positions for three-year terms

• Public Safety Advisory Committee — Two positions for two-year terms (one business appointee and one resident appointee)

The city values leadership from service-minded individuals. Citizens interested in filling one of these positions are asked to submit a letter or statement of interest including their name, address, telephone number, email address and any other pertinent background information.

Letters must sent by Jan. 5 to City Clerk LeAnn Larson, 415 Central Avenue, Osseo, MN 55369.

For more information, call 763-425-2624. To learn about the duties of the committees, visit discoverosseo.com and search for boards and commissions.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments