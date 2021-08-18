The city of Osseo is seeking two residents to serve on the Parks and Recreation Committee to fill vacancies expiring the end of 2021. Those interested must be an Osseo resident to serve on the committee.
Citizens interested in filling these appointments are asked to submit a letter or statement of intereste containing name, address, telephone number, email address, and any other pertinent background information.
Send letters of interest to Mayor Duane Poppe, 415 Central Avenue, Osseo, MN 55369, by Aug. 31.
For more information, call 763-425-2624.
