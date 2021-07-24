Once again the Brothers of Sherburne Lodge #95 based in Osseo gave out their annual James LaRock Scholarship awards to three students in the Twin Cities. Presented over a couple of nights. These continuing awards have been occurring since the early 80’s and are one small way the local lodge gives back to it’s community and youth.

