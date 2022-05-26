The Osseo Lions Roar is only 105 days away.

Live on stage Friday night, Sept. 9, the Lions will have Rough House. Saturday afternoon Generation Radio will be playing and Saturday night the band American Bootleg performs.

Saturday, Sept. 10, is packed with fun. The parade starts at noon. After the parade check out the petting zoo, Bean Bag Tournament and more.

Mark the calendar and come on out to beautiful Downtown Osseo Family Fun while supporting the community.

Check out more details at osseolions.org

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments