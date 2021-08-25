The public is invited to come on down to the Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion, 260 Fourth Ave. SE in Osseo, Friday, Aug. 27, from 5 to 8 p.m. for the Osseo Lions Steak Fry.
Attendees have a choice of a steak, fish or shrimp dinner for $12, or steak and shrimp dinner for $14. All served with a baked potato, toast, coleslaw, coffee or water.
There will be an Osseo Lions bake sale as well.
