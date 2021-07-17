The Osseo Lions are bringing the public a Summertime Sunday Pancake Breakfast this July 25, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion, 260 Fourth Ave. SE in Osseo.

The Lions are excited to be working with the Legion to bring people all-you-can-eat pancakes, in addition to a side of sausage, and choice of juice or coffee.

Cost is $9. Dine-in or take out. Either way, people will get a breakfast, maybe some conversation, and they will be supporting the Osseo Lions Club.

